Insider Buying: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Purchases $18,549.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,049. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 956,724.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

