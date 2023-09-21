Keith Baker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Stock

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Baker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $35,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kineta Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Kineta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kineta by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kineta by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

