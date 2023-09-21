Kevin Feeley Sells 2,742 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,742 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,406.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 11th, Kevin Feeley sold 904 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $4,176.48.
  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Kevin Feeley sold 269 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,178.22.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 208.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

