David S. Rosenblatt Sells 2,559 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $10,005.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,519,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,941,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.47.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
