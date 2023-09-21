Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $12,771.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Linda Llewelyn sold 737 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $8,770.30.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.