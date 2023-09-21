Insider Buying: Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Purchases $10,791.00 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas H. Sass acquired 900 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $10,791.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,318.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
