Insider Buying: Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Purchases $10,791.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) EVP Douglas H. Sass acquired 900 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $10,791.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,318.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

