Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.