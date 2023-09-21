ITV plc (ITVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ITV has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 82 ($1.02) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

