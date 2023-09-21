Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2061 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.13.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

