Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 190.05 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.99. The firm has a market cap of £32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

