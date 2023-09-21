Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 190.05 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.99. The firm has a market cap of £32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.35 and a beta of 0.62.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
