Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBW stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

