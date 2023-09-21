Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 216.30 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.06. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 898.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

In other news, insider Bill Lennie purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £159,600 ($197,696.02). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

