UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.29. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,877 ($14,712.00). 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

