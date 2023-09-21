Serica Energy plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Serica Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 196.20 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.48).
Serica Energy Company Profile
