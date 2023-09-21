AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Sells $41,005.40 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

