CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 13th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

