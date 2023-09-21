Auckland International Airport Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUKNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auckland International Airport in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

