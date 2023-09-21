Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $200.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

