Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $402,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $53.54 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

