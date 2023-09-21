Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

