Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,559 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

