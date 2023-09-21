LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

