Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 59 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.45 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.