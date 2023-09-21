Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Position Cut by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 859,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicarious Surgical

In other Vicarious Surgical news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 8,000,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 116,362 shares of company stock valued at $115,465 in the last three months. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

RBOT opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

