Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,222 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $299.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

