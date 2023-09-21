Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

