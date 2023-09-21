United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.60 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.