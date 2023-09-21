Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.90. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

