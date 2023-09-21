Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

