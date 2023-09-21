Secure Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

