Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

