Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JSMD opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

