Secure Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $52.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.