Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 335698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £781,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02.
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
