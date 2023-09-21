Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $268.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 9733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.43).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £151.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,750.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 331.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.