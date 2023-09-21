Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 612450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

