NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.42

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 39438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price objective on NextSource Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
