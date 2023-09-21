Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.42

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 205669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,350 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $351,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

