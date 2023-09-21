Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 622,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 263,764 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

