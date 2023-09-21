PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 127,494 shares.The stock last traded at $50.33 and had previously closed at $50.33.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $2,999,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

