Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 126,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 489,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 329,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicell by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

