Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 321,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 735,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $491,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,318.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $8,622,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

