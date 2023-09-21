Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 2,367,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,871,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 278.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

