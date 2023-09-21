Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,182,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,441% from the average session volume of 76,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

