Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.64

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2077847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,289 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

