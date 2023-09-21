Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 63,364 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,330.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

