Rotala (LON:ROL) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.74), with a volume of 95640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,975.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Rotala’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

