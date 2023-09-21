Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 4.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. 1,263,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,753,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

