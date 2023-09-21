Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,119,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

