Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Investar

Investar Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.